A world map for everyone

The Equal Earth Wall Map is for schools, organizations, or anyone who needs a map showing countries and continents at their true sizes relative to each other. Africa appears 14 times larger than Greenland as it actually is. And wherever you live, the map has you covered. Download a choice of three versions centered on these regions: Africa/Europe, the Americas, and East Asia/Australia.

Other features include:

• It’s free. Download the map and print as many copies as you want.

• It’s big. The map measures 55” wide x 29” tall (1.4 x 0.74 meters). You can print it even larger thanks to the very high resolution.

• Just enough detail. The 2,600+ map labels provide geographic context without overwhelming you with too much information.

• Professional design. With pleasing colors, readable type, and clear visual hierarchies, this is a map that you will want to look at.